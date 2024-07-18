Train from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh derails in Gonda, CM Yogi directs officials to expedite relief work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Gonda (UP): A train which was on its way from Chandigarh to Assam's Dibrugarh derailed on Thursday near Jhilahi Railway Station near Gonda.

Rescue teams have rushed to the spot near Gonda where train number 15904 derailed.

More details on the accident are awaited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.

CM Yogi has directed the officials of the district administration for their proper treatment. Along with this, he has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

This comes after several cases of train derailment have been reported from several parts of the country.

On July 16, the engine and a coach of the Kamrup Express train got detached in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The incident occurred between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa in the Dibrugarh region of Assam.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the incident took place between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa and there is no report of any injury to passengers.

The NF Railway CPRO said that the engine and coach were reattached with the train, and has again started its journey from the area towards its destination.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 5, apprised about a special drive in which around 2,500 new general passenger train coaches are being manufactured and approval has been granted for manufacturing another 10,000 such coaches.

The initiative by the central government, he said, focuses on augmenting railway infrastructure across the country.

—ANI