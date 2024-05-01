Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Candidate Maneka Gandhi Files Nomination From Sultanpur Seat

Sultanpur: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, Maneka Gandhi, filed her nomination papers on Wednesday. Maneka is also the sitting MP from the Sultanpur seat. The BJP has again chosen to go with her in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister, Sanjay Nishad, accompanied Maneka while filing the nomination. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Bheem Nishad from this seat.

Sultanpur will vote on May 25, in the sixth phase.

After filing her nomination, Maneka Gandhi said, "It is always a competition, but I think we will win. This time, there is less challenge.

Responding to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature from Amethi and Raebareli, Maneka said, "Only 2 days are left for nomination, I don't know when they will reveal (the names)." In the 2019 general election, Maneka Gandhi got 4,59,196 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, Chandra Bhadra Singh got 4,44,670 votes. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a swipe at the Opposition INDIA bloc saying that they are in ICU and people are not ready to give them oxygen.

"The Opposition is nowhere in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are lying in the ICU and the public is not ready to give them oxygen. There is only one slogan in the entire country, that is, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and once again the Modi government with a huge majority is going to be formed in the country," Maurya said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh is happening in all seven phases. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

Voting for eight seats in the state was concluded in the first phase on April 19 and another eight seats in the second phase on April 26. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats. —ANI