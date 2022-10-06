UP: An ex-armyman has been arrested for attempting to re-enter the country through the Agniveer scheme

Muzaffarnagar (The Hawk): According to police, a former Army personnel was arrested in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly attempting to re-enter the Army using forged documents.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, had previously been expelled from the Army after it was discovered that he had gained entry using forged documents and the alias Rahul Singh.

Singh, now 25 years old and overage for the Agniveer scheme, was recognised by military intelligence personnel and arrested before being turned over to Muzaffarnagar police.

His interrogation resulted in the arrest of another former Army officer, Meerut-based Mehkar Singh, who specialises in the preparation of forged documents.

Vineet Jaiswal, Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarnagar, stated that "Agniveer recruitment is underway in Muzaffarnagar, and Kamal Singh was apprehended on Wednesday by a joint team of military intelligence and Muzaffarnagar police. On September 21, he ran as a representative of Moradabad, and on Tuesday, he returned with another set of documents. His documents this time indicated that he was from Bulandshahr. He was charged with IPC 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other offences."

According to Army sources, intense questioning revealed the identity of an individual from Baghpat Road in Meerut who had created those documents in exchange for money.

He was identified as Mehkar Singh, 48, a former Army officer involved in the scheme, and a number of fake documents and medical slips of the candidates were recovered from his possession, to which the individual could not satisfactorily respond, confirming his complicity in the preparation of forged documents of candidates for Agniveer recruitment in exchange for money.

He was also arrested on Wednesday in Meerut.