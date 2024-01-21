UP History Scholars Association Honours The Research Scholars Of District Bijnor

Chandpur (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh History Scholars Association honoured Mahendra Singh Tyagi along with Atmaram on Sunday in an ordinary function organised in Vidurkuti, the historical place of Mahabharata period in district Bijnor.

Mr Atul Kumar Singh, the district president of the association with Swati Mishra the general secretary, offered Mr Tyagi and Atmaram angvastra and insignia in the gracious presence of literary persons and learned teachers.

The president of the association told our correspondent that Mr Tyagi has been honoured with History Service Award for his excellent services in the field of research and writing articles related to the history of district Bijnor. He further said that Mr Tyagi's research paper 'Janpad Bijnor Ka Etihasik, Pauranik And Samajsastriya Adhyan' ( Historical , Mythological And Sociological Study of District Bijnor) published in an international journal named Pragya Shikshan Shodh Rachna. It became very popular among the youths preparing for competitive exams, he added.

Vandana Kanaujiya, the treasurer, threw light on the work and conduct of Atmaram, lecturer of S.A. Inter College Feena. She explained the audience that Mr Tyagi is English Lecturer in Hindu Inter College Chandpur but he has a great knowledge of History. Recently he continually wrote for thirty days the facts and figures regarding the history of the district. —MST