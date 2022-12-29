UP forms 5-member OBC quota panel for urban body polls

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Other Backward Classes (OBC) will receive a reservation in the elections for urban local bodies after a five-member panel was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

This comes a day after the Allahabad High Court (HC) Lucknow bench ordered the Uttar Pradesh government and State Election Commission to hold the urban local body elections without reservation for underprivileged sections.

The Urban Development department's notice regarding the panel's constitution said that the commission's tenure would begin on the day it assumed leadership and last for six months.

Ram Avtar Singh, a retired judge, would serve as the panel's chair.

In order to give OBCs reservation privileges in the state's urban local body elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stated on Tuesday that his administration would establish a commission.

Elections for urban local bodies wouldn't take place till OBCs received the advantages of the quota, he had stressed.

In response to the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench's directive that elections be held by January 31 without reservations for underprivileged groups, he made his remarks.

Yogi asserted that the government might petition the Supreme Court if necessary, adding that a committee will be established to adjust OBC reservation in accordance with the triple-test criteria.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the rights of the underprivileged are unassailable.

