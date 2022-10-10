Twenty-five people killed in UP because of the rain

Lucknow (The Hawk): Till late on Sunday night, at least 25 people had perished in various rain-related incidents throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Most fatalities have been linked to house collapses, according to reports.

Following 48 hours of nonstop rain, water levels are rising in all of the state's major rivers.

The state's meteorological department has issued a warning for moderate to heavy rain on Monday in the Terai Belt, Bundelkhand, and Rohilkhand regions, as well as the state's eastern and central regions.

The administrations of Agra and Aligarh have declared Monday and Tuesday to be school holidays, while district magistrates in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Rampur, and Meerut have decided to close all schools up to class 12 on Monday.

A boat capsized in Barhalganj in Gorakhpur, flooding nearly 400 villages, and two people were carried away by the floodwaters.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has warned people to be cautious and asked them to stay away from crowded areas and crumbling structures.

Helplines have been established in several districts for those who are experiencing issues because of the rain.

(Inputs from Agencies)