Tragic Rishikesh Accident: SDRF Recovers Body of Female Forest Officer from Shakti Canal

In a heartbreaking update, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully retrieves the body of a female forest officer, a victim of the tragic Rishikesh accident. The relentless SDRF operation, equipped with advanced technology, culminated in the recovery near Chilla powerhouse. The incident occurred during a speed trial, resulting in four immediate casualties, five injuries, and the officer's unfortunate fall into the Shakti canal. The coordinated efforts of deep divers, rafts, and motor boats played a crucial role in the successful recovery.

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): In a somber development, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully retrieved the body of a female forest officer and wildlife warden (SDO) on Thursday. Acting on the directives of Shri Manikant Mishra, Commandant SDRF, a search operation was initiated early morning near Chilla powerhouse.



Inspector Kavindra Sajwan, present at the scene, confirmed the identification of the recovered body, confirming it to be that of the missing female officer involved in the Monday accident. The SDRF promptly handed over the retrieved remains to the district police for further legal proceedings.



The search for the missing officer commenced on Monday, temporarily suspended during the night due to low visibility. Operations resumed on Tuesday and culminated in success on Thursday with the recovery of the officer's body. The SDRF deployed advanced equipment such as sonar and underwater drones, with deep divers employing scuba diving techniques to thoroughly search the depths of the Shakti canal.



On Thursday, the water level of the Chila Shakti Canal was deliberately lowered, facilitating the retrieval efforts. The SDRF utilized an array of resources, including deep divers, rafts, and motor boats, to bring the operation to a successful conclusion.



This unfortunate incident unfolded on Monday in the Laxman Jhula police station area of Uttarakhand when a forest department vehicle, carrying ten individuals, met with a tragic accident between Rishikesh and Chilla. The vehicle, undergoing a speed trial, crashed near the Chilla powerhouse due to a technical fault. Four individuals lost their lives on the spot, five sustained injuries, and one woman officer went missing after falling into the canal.

—Input from Agencies