The process of training flight completed at Nainaisaini airstrip

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): After the completion of trial landings, at the Naini Saini airstrip, the important phase of training flights has come to an end making way for the commencement of air services. Efforts are actively underway to establish air services from the Naini Saini airstrip, which are expected to begin. The aircraft operated by Flybig company underwent four trial landings, all of which were successful in terms of runway operations during both takeoff and landing.



Following the trial landings three training flights were scheduled. These training sessions aimed at providing instructions to both aircraft personnel and airport staff regarding their roles. With the completion of trial landings and training flights a significant milestone has been achieved. It is anticipated that air services from Naini Saini to Pantnagar, Dehradun and Hindon will commence on either January 30 or 31.



In accordance, with guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) three training flights were initially planned. Two of these training flights were conducted successfully on Saturday while the third one took place on Sunday. Decisions regarding the launch of air services will be made at a level in course.

- Reena Joshi, DM Pithoragarh

