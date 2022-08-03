Teacher Sanjay Vats Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree

Roorkee (The Hawk): Teacher Sanjay Vats has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education, Bangalore, for his significant contribution in the field of innovative teaching. Universities award this degree on the basis of outstanding work or achievements in various fields. *Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education* is an independent and autonomous private educational body, a unit of a non-governmental organization named Universal Care Foundation Trust. It is also affiliated to NITI Aayog of Government of India and United Nation Organization, Geneva. BVU has been established by high ranking officers of Defense and Civil Services after successfully completing their regular tenure in a gazetted cadre of Government of India. Is Teacher Sanjay Vats has been honored by dozens of educational institutions at the state and national level in the field of education. Teacher Sanjay Vats is posted as a teacher in Government Primary School, Bedpur in Kaliyar area. Always sensitive to the way of teaching learning, teachers are sharing innovative activities of teaching with spontaneous voluntary innovative teachers across the country, which are bringing pleasant results in classroom teaching. Teacher Lalit on this achievement of teacher Sanjay Vats Gupta, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Alok, Nitin Kumar, Mrs. Bina Kaushal, Seema Rathi, Gainda Singh, Raviraj Saini, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Karun Ahuja, Pradeep Tyagi, D.K. Sharma, Hemendra, Rohitash Saini,puran yadav, anuj jindal, etc. Teachers have given congratulations and best wishes.