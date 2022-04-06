SMAU Organises First-Ever Pharma And Lab Expo In Haridwar

Haridwar (The Hawk): SIDCUL Manufacturers Association of Uttara-khand in conjunction with Amptech India is organizing three-day long Pharma and lab exposition in SIDCUL opposite Vikas Bhavan. The Expo will be inaugurated by the chief minister of Uttarakhand said the organisers.

In its first, this exposition will be exclusively for pharmaceutical companies wherein packaging, raw material and machine suppliers will come under one roof. During the expo, college students especially from B Pharma and science stream will be getting a chance to have first and information on the pharmaceutical industry from the suppliers. Also workshop will be arranged on industry certificate standards by Bureau of Indian Standards department.

Addressing a press conference today, chairman of SIDCUL Manufacturers Association of Uttarakhand Harendra Garg said, " In all 75 exhibitors of other states will be participating, 5 stalls are reserved for the state government departments like Pollution Control board, MSMEs and 5 multinational companies are also part of this Expo. The expo will be inaugurated by the chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami. "

Notably Uttarakhand alone contributes 21% of Pharma Industry in the whole of country and 10% production in cosmetics industry.

Secretary of SMAU Rak K Arora said " the Hallmark of the Expo will be interactive sessions by industry experts on investment opportunities in Uttarakhand new policy and ease of doing business by dignitaries from government of Uttarakhand. "

The industrial manufacturers after region are hopeful that the Expo will benefit the local manufacturer and getting the desired machinery equipment used in production lines locally.

Ashish Gupta, Rajendra Kumar Tyagi, SPS Gautam and Ajit Sharma were present during the press conference.

—RN