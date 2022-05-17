SC grants 3-month bail to Tyagi, accused in Haridwar hate speech case

Dehradun: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against Muslims. A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath directed Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media. Tyagi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand high court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.

The case against Tyagi and others had been lodged on the complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022.

He had alleged in his complaint that the Dharma Sansad or religious parliament was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19 last year and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims.—PTI