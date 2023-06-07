Roorkee Citizens Inspected The Demo Of Sewer Cleaning Robot

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Roorkee Sewer line construction work was done by ADB under Roorkee Nagar due to increase in sewer lines in Roorkee the works on the department have also increased for which demo test of sewer cleaning robot was done by Additional Assistant Engineer of Maintenance Branch Ganga which mainly City MLA Pradeep Batra and the councilors of the Municipal Corporation should be present. City MLA Pradeep Batra told that the demo test of the robot is being done at different places, after the demo test the need and usefulness of the robot will be known. Additional Assistant Engineer Junaid Gaur told that the demo test of the said robot is being done now, after the demo test it will be known whether the said robot will be effective or not. If this technique is successful, then the department and the city will get its benefit. Many people including Councilor Sanjeev Rai, Sanjeev Tomar, Councilor Shakti Rana, Hema Bisht Subodh Chowdhary, Councilor Anoop Rana Neetu Monu Kala Sunil Bunty Radheshyam were present on this occasion.