Rishikesh Vehicle Accident: SDRF Team Continues Search Operation

Rishikesh: SDRF teams on Tuesday continued their search operations for the missing forest department officer who was involved in a vehicle accide. The operation git under late on Monday night under the leadership of Manikant Mishra, Commandant SDRF. A search operation was mounted in the nearby areas and along the river.

After taking stock of the incident site, Commandant SDRF identified important places for effective search operations where there was a strong possibility of success. Necessary instructions were given to SDRF deep divers.

On Monday, in a tragic incident in the Laxman Jhula police station area of Uttarakhand, a forest department vehicle met with an accident between Rishikesh and Chilla. There were 10 people in the vehicle, out of whom four died on the spot. Five people were injured and one woman officer went missing as she fell in the canal.

The SDRF deep diving team started a search and rescue operation in Shakti Canal on Tuesday morning. The search at the bottom of the canal is to be carried out.

Notably, the forest department vehicle crashed due to a technical fault on Monday. The accident occurred during the speed trial of the vehicle when it crashed near the Chilla powerhouse.

The Uttarakhand Forest Minister condoled the deaths of four forest department personnel. "I came to know about this tragic incident in which four of our personnel, including two rangers, were killed. An SDO is missing. Five have been injured and hospitalised. I have ordered an investigation into this case. I pray to God that the bereaved family gathers the courage to face the situation."

Anil Chanyal, SDM Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal emphasised that a search operation to rescue missing forest department personnel is underway."Details on how the crash happened are awaited. The search is underway to find the missing forest personnel." —ANI