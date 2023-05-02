On The Occasion Of The Centenary Celebrations Of Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha, The Four-Day

Shri Ashtottari Shatchandi Recitation And Mahayagya Concluded Amidst Vedic Rituals

Radhika Nagrat

Haridwar (The Hawk): As part of it's centenary year celebrations, Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha Punjab, New Delhi, organized the four-day Shri Ashtottari Shatchandi Path and Mahayagya at Sapt Rishi Ashram Bhupatwala. The program started with the worship of Ganga on the day of Ganga Saptami and ended with rituals and holy dip in ganga

On this occasion, the release of Sanatan Sanvardhini, a special book published by the Sabha, was done by Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Shri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara.

On this occasion, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said that Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha is promoting spirituality as well as education in the whole country and schools, colleges and colleges are being run by the Sabha in different provinces of the country, in which education imbued with Indian culture is being imparted. The journey of the year has been historic and golden. He wished the gathering of people a bright future.

The National President of the Sabha, Dr. Deshbandhu said that the centenary year of the Sabha was started with Ashtottari Shatchandi Yajna as well as recitation of Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa and Ganga Aarti and various programs will be organized throughout the country throughout this year. Various competitions will be organized in all the schools across the country. Dr. Deshbandhu told that in February next year, the closing ceremony of the Sabha will be celebrated on a large scale in Haridwar, preparations for which have already started. At the time of the partition of the country, special arrangements were made by the Sabha for the education of the displaced in different provinces of the country and all this work was done under the direction of Goswami Ganesh Dutt.

