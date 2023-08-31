Missing minor boys found dead in pit in UP's Shamli

Shamli (The Hawk): The bodies of two minor boys, who had been missing for two days, were found in a water-filled pit in Shamli district on Wednesday.



The two boys had gone missing on Monday evening around 5.30 p.m.



Shamli's SP Abhishek said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of death. A thorough investigation is underway," he said.



On Tuesday, Mohammad Aajeeb of Hind village alerted the police that his six-year-old son Khaliq and his neighbour's seven-year-old son Vishu, who were playing outside their houses near a school on August 28, had gone missing.



Subsequently, police filed a kidnapping case against unidentified individuals and launched a search operation.



The police were informed that the bodies had been seen floating in a water filled pit.



Khaliq's father, Aajeeb, stressed that they had no enmity with anyone. "We only want a proper investigation in the matter," he said.



Vishu's father, Rohitash Singh, claimed that the boys were murdered.