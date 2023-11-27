    Menu
    Massive Influx of Devotees for Kartik Purnima Sacred Bath Despite Chilly Weather

    Pankaj Sharma
    November27/ 2023
    Har Ki Parri Snan on Kartik Purnima 2023

    Haridwar (The Hawk): In the past few years, due to the deadly entry of COVID-19 worldwide, people distanced themselves from major gatherings and events. This impact was felt even on the religious gatherings and bathing festivals in Haridwar, where only a limited number of devotees participated. 

    However, today, on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, despite the cold weather, a massive influx of devotees numbering in the millions is thronging the banks of River Ganges in Haridwar and its surrounding ghats. 

    With unwavering faith, they are taking dips in the embrace of Mother Ganga, playing homage to their beliefs while wishing for the well-being of themselves and their families.

