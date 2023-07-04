Joint Magistrate Inspected The Fountain At Engineering College Bajuhedi On Kavad Track

Roorkee (The Hawk): Joint Magistrate Abhinav Shah inspected the Kavad track along with officers of various departments. During the inspection, the Joint Magistrate gave necessary guidelines on clean drinking water and inspected the traffic arrangements. Joint Magistrate inaugurated the Pau located at Roorkee College of Engineering by breaking the coconut. Joint Magistrate gave instructions to arrange and smoothen the lights and gave necessary guidelines on the points marked from Mangalore to Daulatpur and inspected the Sochalyo of District Panchayat. Did. Instructed Jal Sansthan Ganga for proper arrangement of mobile toilets and suction vehicles. Assistant Engineer Ganga Junaid Gaur said that toilets have been installed at points on the Kavad track and the places have been inspected. He himself and the supervisor will patrol the Kavad track for 24 hours and If there is any problem, it will be resolved immediately. The Joint Magistrate issued necessary guidelines to the District Panchayat Sewer Department, Drinking Water and Electricity Department. On this occasion, Assistant Engineer Ganga Junaid Gaur, Additional Assistant Engineer Vivek Ravi, Assistant Engineer Mahesh District Panchayat Executive Engineer, Electric Water and other officers were present.