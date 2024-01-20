Incredible Contribution Of Rotary Club Roorkee Upper Ganges Towards Sanitation Workers

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a commendable initiative, Rotary Club Roorkee Upper Ganges today organized the Swachhakar Samman Program, dedicated to honoring the unsung heroes of the city – the sewer cleaners. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, these dedicated individuals were not only recognized but also provided with jackets to combat the cold.

As part of its annual tradition, Rotary Upper expressed gratitude towards the hardworking workers of Ganga Sewerage Department. Club President Captain Salil Shandilya discussed the challenges faced by these workers during their daily activities of keeping the city clean. He stressed the urgent need for STP and waste management not only within the city but also at the statewide level.

Addressing the gathering, SDO Junaid Gaur said that Rotary Club Roorkee is ready for continuous cleanliness. He said that the initiative taken by Captain Salil Shandilya ji is a source of inspiration. Earlier, this initiative was started by Rotarian Nidhi Shandilya ji, as a result of which he thanked the Rotaro employees wholeheartedly for their continuous support from Rotary. Junaid Gaud highlighted the important support the department receives from Upper Ganges for Rotary employees. Discussion The collaborative efforts between the Rotary Club and the Ganga Sewerage Department and the importance of a strong public-government partnership to maintain cleanliness in urban spaces is a major focus point. Due to which Roorkee city has come first in cleanliness many times.

The event saw the presence and active participation of esteemed personalities including PP Nidhi Shandilya, Dr. Parit Agarwal and Dr. Kaveri Gupta. Their participation in the discussion aimed at finding ways to enhance and enhance the cleanliness of the city underlined the collective commitment to improving Roorkee's rank in cleanliness. The program included sanitation workers Rajan, Monu, Ravindra Patu, Rakesh Kala, Sunil, Pawan, All the employees including Rakesh, Rajkumar, Tinku, Bunty, Supervisor Charan Singh were present.