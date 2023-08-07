IIT Roorkee Organizes Industry-Academia Conclave On Sustainable Energy

Roorkee (The Hawk): Center for Sustainable Energy (CFSE), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) conducted an Industry-Academia Conclave on Sustainable Energy: Way Forward on 4 August 2023. The Center for Sustainable Energy at IIT Roorkee is dedicated to advancing the development of low-and, zero-carbon solutions that effectively address India’s energy requirements while minimizing environmental impacts and mitigating the challenges posed by climate change. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, was the Chief Guest, and Prof. K.K.Pant, Director IIT Roorkee graced the occasion. Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Head, CFSE welcomed all the delegates and mentioned the objectives of the conference. The conclave aimed to explore renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, clean technologies, and sustainable energy systems in order to foster innovation, research, and education in sustainable energy.

The event saw a discussion on various aspects of sustainable energy by multiple dignitaries, including Padma Shri Prof. Anil K Gupta, Founder, Honeybee network, Mr. L.P Joshi, THDC, Dr. Dr. J.P. Singh, NISE, Prof. Raghunath Kupuswamy, IIT Madras, Dr. Prabir Basu, Reliance New Energy Solar, Dr. Anil Gupta, NIDM, Mr. Yogesh Bornarkar, Siemens Energy, Dr. O.D. Naidu and Dr. Subrat Sahoo, Hitachi Energy, Mr. Himanshu Awasthi, UJVNL.

Addressing the Industry-Academia Conclave on Sustainable Energy, Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "It is the institute's vision that low-carbon and renewable energy sources will seamlessly integrate, enabling societies to thrive while safeguarding the planet for future generations. Our objective about this conclave is to catalyze the development of sustainable energy systems that deliver prosperity, environmental stewardship, and climate resilience through strategic partnerships with industry, knowledge dissemination, and evidence-based policy advocacy."

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, who was the Chief Guest for the event, highlighted, "Creating a culture of excellence that enables the creation of knowledge and the development of socially responsible industry-academia collaboration and creating enterprising leaders who will contribute to national progress and human welfare. The aim is to highlight synergy opportunities in methodologies with special emphasis on multi-scaling approaches without harming the environment."

Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Head, Center for Sustainable Energy said, The Center for Sustainable Energy at IIT Roorkee is dedicated to advancing the development of low-and zero-carbon solutions that effectively address the India’s energy requirements while minimizing environmental impacts and mitigating the challenges posed by climate change. Our mission encompasses a broad range of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, research, and education in sustainable energy. Our team of experts, comprising renowned researchers, scholars, and industry professionals, collaborates on projects that explore renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, clean technologies, and sustainable energy systems.