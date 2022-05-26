IIT Roorkee organizes ‘Kisan Chaupal’ at GKMS project in Dehradun District

Roorkee / Dehradun (The Hawk): A ‘Kisan Chaupal’ was organized under Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) Project at Jhabrawala village of Doiwala Block of Dehradun district under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Programme. Farmers were sensitized about the Agrometeorological Advisory Services in the ‘Chaupal’. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project at IIT Roorkee said that Agromet Advisory Services are helpful to take decision to the farmers in their day-to-day field operations. He discussed in detail about the utility of these services in farm operations under changing climate scenario. Dr Satish Kumar Shastri, progressive farmer from Laksar Block and Hindi Lecturer at GIC Bhogpur addressed the program. He shared his experiences about the Agromet Advisory Services with farmers and urged farmers to follow these services for the benefits in their farming. Ravi Kiran Saini, Chairman, Bhu-Amrit FPO discussed about the benefits of natural farming and FPO. Gurvinder Singh, Director, Bhu-Amrti FPO and a progressive farmer apprised about the beneficial insects and pests for the crop. He said that farmers should not make hurry in the application of insecticide/pesticide unless it is necessary. Dr Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS Project apprised the farmers that how they can join with these services. Rohit Giri, Agromet Observer and Sumit Vishwakarma, JRF, FASAL Scheme collected the feedback from farmers. Youth farmer Sukhwinder Singh created a WhatsApp group of Jhabrawala village and took responsibility to share the weather information voluntarily as a ‘Mausam Mitra’. The Chupal was also addressed by progressive farmers Om Prakash Kamboj and Pratap Singh. Farmers from Jhabrawala and surrounded village attended the Chaupal including Bhagwan Singh, Shyam Singh, Udaypal Singh, Vikas Kamboj, Vinay Kamboj were attended the Chaupal,

