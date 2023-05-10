IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 'Centre Of Space Science & Technology' And 'ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell' To Contribute To India's Space Industry's Growth

Shri Somanath S., Secretary, Department of Space & Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Government of India, graced the event as Chief Guest

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space (Govt. of India), Shri S. Somanath, visited IIT Roorkee, yesterday that's is on 9th May 2023 inaugurated the Center for Space Science and Technology, released the book "Research Area in Space 2023" and the Atlas (from IIRS Dehradun): Exploring Footprints of the Past Heritage Documentation - A Geospatial Approach. He also inaugurated the Office premises for ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell.

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Apurba Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics Affairs, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Sanjay Upadhyay, Head, CSST & Coordinator, ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell, Shri Sudheer Kumar N, Director, CBPO, ISRO, Dr. M. A. Paul, Associate Director, RESPOND & AI, CBPO, ISRO, Dr. Dipankar Banerjee, Director, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Dr. R.P. Singh, Director, IIRS, ISRO Dehradun, Dr. Anil Bhardwaj, Director, PRL Ahmedabad, Dr. Pramod Kumar, Dean (A) and GD, Water Resources and Urban Studies, IIRS , Dr. Arijit Roy, Head Disaster Management Studies, IIRS & Programme Coordinator, CSSTEAP, Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC, ISRO Hyderabad, Dr. Rajashree Bothale, Deputy Director, NRSC, ISRO, Shri Vinod M Bothale, Retd. Asso. Director, NRSC, ISRO, Dr. S C Sharma, Retd. Deputy Director, VSSC ISRO, Dr. Bhanu Pant, Retd. Group Director, VSSC, ISRO, Shri A C Mathur, Retd. Group Director, SAC, ISRO, and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration event.

Chairman Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and Secretary Department of Space (Govt. of India), Shri S. Somanath, interacted with research scholars and Faculty Members during the poster presentation and discussed the 21 ongoing projects activities under ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell.

Also, Prof. Sanjay Upadhyay, Head, CSST & Coordinator, ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell, briefed about the research activities under the cell.

During his welcome address, Prof. Sanjay Upadhyay expressed his gratitude towards the Chairman for his presence and expertise in space science and technology, which would benefit the academic centre, the "Centre for Space Science and Technology," and help it achieve greater heights.

Chairman ISRO emphasized "the need for research scholars and faculty members to work on various opportunities available in the space sector, which would prove fruitful for various applications, businesses, and diverse benefits from this sector. He urged them to focus on applications with the ability to manufacture and startups, in line with the "Make in India" initiative. He also highlighted the importance of the space policy of 2023, which aims to expand the academic reach and grow the economy while making space activity more accessible to the common people. He encouraged the audience to work for the entire ecosystem and make use of the various opportunities available in the space sector." Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "The inauguration of the Center for Space Science & Technology and ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell is an important milestone in the journey towards a strong and fruitful partnership between communities that share a passion for learning and for the advancement in the field of space science and technology."

This partnership will create new opportunities for research and development, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and contribute to India's space industry's growth. With the support of ISRO and IIT Roorkee, the centre is expected to emerge as a hub for cutting-edge research, development, and innovation in space science and technology. Prof. Apurba Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics Affairs, IIT Roorkee, briefed about the academic activities at IIT Roorkee and delivered the vote of thanks.

