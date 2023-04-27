IIT Roorkee Hosts Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav Prize Distribution Ceremony

Roorkee (The Hawk): On April 24th, IIT Roorkee, with its aim of enhancing the Industry-Academia interaction hosted the prize distribution ceremony of the Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav 2023 (UKUM) in collaboration with Bhagwanpur Industries Association (BIA). This initiative aimed to promote the growth of MSMEs in the state by providing them a platform to showcase their innovative projects and products. UKUM turned out to be a huge success, with the participation of more than 200 industries and showcasing of technologies from IIT Roorkee Innovation and Incubation ecosystem which consists of SRIC unit, Tinkering lab, DIC, IPR Cell, TechSarthi, TIDES, and TIH. More than 50 research scholars of IIT Roorkee have made poster presentations and received valuable feedback from Industry experts on the industrial applications of their research.

The Institute strongly believes in supporting local industries, and through its technical expertise, it has been actively promoting the theme of "Local to Global" to aid industries in their growth. By doing so, IIT Roorkee is contributing to the socio-economic development of society by accelerating the holistic entrepreneurship ecosystem. The UKUM platform provided a golden opportunity to build new business tie-ups for industry and start-ups alike, and it was one of the largest industrial exhibitions in Uttarakhand.

The prize distribution ceremony recognized and rewarded outstanding startups and innovative projects in various categories, including Best Startups, Most Informative Stalls, Best Industry-Academia Collaboration Facilitator, Most Electrifying Presenter, and Best Poster Awards. The winners were selected based on their contributions to the field of entrepreneurship development and their industrial relevance.

Best Startup Awardees are E3biocleantech Pvt Ltd and Teqbot Innovations Pvt Ltd & Most Informative Stall, Best Industry Academia Collaborator awardees were I-STEM and TechSarthi. IIT Roorkee Motorsports was deemed the Most Electrifying Presenter. It is the official Formula Student Electric team of IIT Roorkee which participates in the world’s largest Inter-Collegiate Engineering competitions by designing and fabricating an open-wheel formula-style electric racecar. The three best poster awardees are Dr.Nishant Jain, Mr. Anurag Tomar and Miss Swetha Tripathi.

In his opening address, the Prof. KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee appreciated the efforts of the participating startups, students, and faculty in the exhibition and the poster presentation. He emphasized the institute's commitment to promoting translational research in close collaboration with Uttarakhand Industry. IIT Roorkee's efforts to promote the growth of MSMEs in Uttarakhand have been commendable. Events like UKUM are a testament to its vision of bridging the gap between academia and industries. He said, “As an IITian it should be our responsibility to contribute towards the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by supporting the industries to grow through technological innovations and contribute towards the sustainable development of the society

Mr. Kamal Verinder Singh, Plant Head of Ambuja Cements Ltd (Adani Group), Bhagwanpur said, “UKUM proved to be a great success, with participants showcasing their innovative products and services and sharing their experiences in the field of entrepreneurship. I hope that the Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav will continue to serve as a platform for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, and help drive its economic growth”

Sh. Gautam Kapoor, Secretary of BIA said, "The Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav has been a great platform for promoting industry-academia connect and fostering entrepreneurship in the state. We are glad to collaborate with institutes like IIT Roorkee which bring their technical expertise and IIT-caliber talent to support local industries and start-ups. We look forward to more such partnerships that will drive the socio-economic growth of the region."

Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Prof. Rajat Agrawal, Prof. Sai Ramudu Meka, Mr. Manish Anand, Mr. Praveen Garg, Mr. Shivam Goyal, Mr. Shivam Chaudhary, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Mr. Nitin Batra, Dr. Mini Namdeo, Mr. Vishal Tiwari, Ms. Shinjinee Mishra, Mr. Piyush Pandey, Ms. Chava Jahnavi, Ms. Gunjan Bhatt & Ms. Pooja Thakur were also present in the ceremony.