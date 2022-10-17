IIT Roorkee Hosts Int'l Conference On Hydro & Renewable Energy—Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is hosting a two-day International Conference on ‘Hydro and Renewable Energy - Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems’ 2022 (ICHRE 2022) on the campus on 17th and 18th October 2022.

Being organized by the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee, the conference will provide a platform for national and international experts to discuss pathways to achieve net-zero carbon energy systems. The theme of the conference aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s commitment at UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) to create net zero carbon energy systems in India by 2070.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof M. L. Sharma, Officiating Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The Institute is proud to host such international conferences. ‘Net zero carbon energy systems are vital to address climate change, the impact of which is becoming more and more visible the world over. I am sure this conference will lead to research collaborations, partnerships, and outcomes that will provide a boost to the development of new technologies in Hydro and Renewable Energy.”

The keynote addresses on day 1 were delivered by Dr. Vahan Gevorgian, Chief Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), USA, and Shri Reji Kumar Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Reji Kumar Pillai President, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), India, emphasized the importance of smart grid technologies and distributed generation in realizing net zero carbon energy systems in India.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof. Mukesh Kumar Singhal, Head, Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee, welcomed national and international guests and participants attending this conference. He emphasized that the department has been spearheading clean energy teaching and research for the last 40 years with its path-breaking work in Small hydropower. In recent years, the department has expanded its teaching and research offerings to include Solar Photovoltaics, Wind Power Generation, Energy Storage including Pumped Storage Hydropower and Hydrogen Energy Storage, and Integration of Renewable Energy Technologies with the Electric Grid.

A keynote session is planned for day 2 of the conference, where Prof. Rangan Banerjee Director, IIT Delhi, and Shri. S.R. Narasimhan Chairman and Managing Director, Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) will deliver their keynote addresses.

Prof. Himanshu Jain, HRED and Organizing Secretary, ICHRE 2022 presented an overview of the conference and mentioned that given the wide range of advancements that need to be in place for net zero energy systems, papers were invited on eight tracks. The topics have been selected to cover all aspects of energy systems - energy generation, energy storage, grid integration, policies, and regulations required to provide an enabling environment for greening energy systems.

Prof. Rhythm Singh, HRED and Organizing Secretary, ICHRE 2022 presented the vote of thanks for the inaugural session and expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and participants for attending this conference.

In addition, two-panel sessions are also being organized. On Day One, a panel discussion on ‘Technologies for Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Energy Systems’ is scheduled in which the following members are participating:

Ø Dr. Pierre Millet Innovation Director, Elogen, France

Ø Dr. Pranavamoorthy Balasubramanian Technology Manager, Eaton

Ø Dr. Vahan Gevorgian Chief Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), USA

Ø Shri Reji Kumar Pillai President, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), India

On Day 2, a panel discussion on ‘Policies for Achieving Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems,’ is scheduled with participation from

Ø Prof. Rangan Banerjee Director, IIT Delhi

Ø Shri. S.R. Narasimhan Chairman and Managing Director, Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)

Ø Shri Abhishek Ranjan Senior Vice President, ReNew Power, India

Ø Shri Abhishek Jain Fellow & Director - Powering Livelihoods, Council On Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), India

Both panel sessions are being moderated by Prof. Arun Kumar, HRED.

Apart from the above, technical papers were invited on the following topics, which will be presented in 5 technical sessions over the two days:

Ø Role of hydro energy and pumped storage hydro in power sector decarbonization.

Ø Advances in established renewable energy technologies.

Ø Upcoming renewable energy technologies.

Ø Energy storage development and deployment.

Ø Grid integration challenges and opportunities.

Ø Role of distributed energy resources in net-zero carbon energy systems.

Ø Negative emission technologies.

Ø Policies and regulations for achieving net zero carbon Goals

The Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) at IIT Roorkee was established in 1982 and is going to complete its Ruby jubilee this year. The vision of the Department is to tap the huge renewable energy potential available in the country and to build up the expertise and the power generation capacity through research and development in the areas of small hydro and other renewable energy sources.