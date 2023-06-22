Flood situation worsens in Assam, 1.20 lakh people affected

Guwahati: As severe rains have continued to lash the state of Assam, the flood situation has worsened on Thursday, with additional places becoming swamped due to an increase in water levels.

According to the latest bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1,19,800 people have been affected by the floods in the districts of Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

According to ASDMA data, about 45,000 people are struggling to survive in Nalbari due to the flooding, followed by 26,500 in Baksa and 25,000 in Lakhimpur.

Over 10,000 hectares of farmland and more than one lakh animals have been affected due to flooding in twenty different districts and subdivisions.

At least 14 emergency shelters have been set up by the state government in areas devastated by the floods. Another 17 relief distribution centres were also operating.

More than 2,000 people have taken refuge in the relief camps.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has swung into action and already rescued 1,280 people.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's regional office in Guwahati has issued a 'orange alert', indicating that the state should expect heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next few days.—Inputs from Agencies