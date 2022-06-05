    Menu
    Fire breaks out at textile mill in Gujarat's Surat, no casualties so far

    The Hawk
    June5/ 2022

    Surat textile mill fire: Around 15-20 firefighters reached the spot, no casualties have been reported yet, fire officer said.

    Surat: A fire broke out at a textile mill in Surat on Saturday night. The incident took place in the Pandesara area of Surat around 10 pm on Saturday.

    Following the incident, fire engines rushed to the spot. It took 3-4 hours to put the fire under control. So far no casualties have been reported. Preliminary reports suggested a short circuit as the cause of the fire. "15-20 firefighters reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet," fire officer Falgun Kumar told ANI. Further details are awaited.—ANI


