FIR against 51 UP cops in Hapur lathi-charge case

Hapur: The police have lodged an FIR in the case relating to the alleged lathi-charge on lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, naming 51 policemen and mentioning 90 unnamed personnel.



This follows a three-day strike initiated by lawyers across Uttar Pradesh, beginning on Monday, to protest the alleged police action against advocates in the district.



The police had reportedly lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 while they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father approximately a week ago.

The FIR has been registered against the policemen under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 392 (robbery), said Additional SP Mukesh Mishra.



Senior advocate Sudhir Rana had filed the complaint against 51 policemen, including the circle officer (city), six inspectors, and 14 sub-inspectors, along with around 90 unidentified policemen, at City Police Station, as stated by Hapur Bar Association (HBA) president E. Haq.



The HBA has also resolved to boycott the ‘Rashtriya Lok Adalat,’ scheduled for September 9, and reported that members of some political parties and social organisations joined the protest on Wednesday.



On August 30, the police registered an FIR against 17 lawyers and over 250 unidentified individuals at the city police station in Hapur, concerning a protest by some advocates at the tehsil crossing.

—IANS