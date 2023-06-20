Environment Ministry approves Sabarimala airport TOR

Thiruvananathapuram: The Union Environment Ministry panel's recommendation to give Standard Terms of Reference (TOR) for airports to the Kerala government's plan to establish a Rs 3411 crore greenfield Sabarimala international airport in Kottayam district is encouraging news.

The EAC of the ministry met in New Delhi last month and made their recommendation for the TOR. According to official sources, this would help the project's proponent, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Limited, plan and construct an Impact Assessment (EIA) in addition to providing a format and structure for the project.

The proposed airport would be built on a plot of land measuring around 2,570 acres in Erumeli, Kottayam District, also known as the Cheruvally Estate.—Inputs from Agencies