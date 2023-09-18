Due to a short circuit during renovations, a fire breaks out in a hotel in Mussoorie

Mussoorie: A massive fire broke out in 'The Rink', a nearly one-and-a-half century historical heritage hotel in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, due to a short circuit during renovation work, authorities said.

The fire started from the hotel itself and engulfed the entire rink. Due to the fire, two cars parked on the road below the rink were also burnt down to ashes.

A fire broke out at Seed's Rink, a heritage hotel located on the Camel Back Road in Mussoorie early Sunday morning. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot on receiving information and tried to control the fire.

According to people, short circuiting was the cause of the fire.

It is being told that construction work was going on in the hotel recently, hence the rooms were left vacant.

Only a few hotel employees were present at the time of the accident and ran away.

The help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel is being taken to control the fire. The hotel has been completely burnt to ashes and the roadside portion may collapse any time. Due to which the police is fully prepared regarding security of the people.

Local people say that the hotel was quite old, in which many skating competitions were often organised.