Dr Anshuman Darbari, Head, CTVS, AIIMS Rishikesh Honored With Mahatma Award

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Dr. Anshuman Darbari, Head of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) AIIMS Rishikesh has been honored with Mahatma Award in Delhi for his distinguished work. Supported by Aditya Birla Group, this award is given to talented people doing distinguished work in the social sector. Dr. Darbari is a Senior Cardiac surgeon at AIIMS Rishikesh and has been serving in AIIMS Rishikesh for more than 10 years.

during a program organized on Delhi's last day, this award has been given to Dr. Darbari for his impressive contribution to healthcare excellence. Dr. Darbari was also given this award for developing a heart and lung surgery center at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand as well as providing heart and lung surgery facilities to needy patients through the public welfare schemes of the center and the state. It is noteworthy that Rishikesh AIIMS is the first among the six newly AIIMS developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya suraksha Yojana established by the Central Government, which is providing this facility. On being conferred with this award, Executive Director of AIIMS Dr. Meenu Singh congratulated him and said that by receiving this award, Dr. Darbari has brought laurels not only to the CTVS department but also to AIIMS Rishikesh. The Mahatma Award has been instituted by the philanthropic and social entrepreneur company Live Week Washington, Eternal Gandhi group, and Aditya Birla Group inspired by the selfless service spirit of Mahatma Gandhi. The Mahatma Award is given to corporate groups and individuals for outstanding humanitarian efforts in social work, social responsibility, and business sustainability. Since its inception in 2017, the Mahatma Award has so far honored over 150 talented individuals and organizations with distinguished work.