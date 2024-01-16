Doon Police Conducts Cleanliness Drive In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: On the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival, Doon Police, under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun, conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive in the Rishikesh area.

The police team cleaned the filth spread in the ghats and embankments of the Ganga, a symbol of people's faith, along with the local people

The campaign also gave the message of cleanliness to the common people by cleaning the 150-year-old Shri Raghunath temple of Lord Shri Ram and the Rishi Kund located on its premises.

During the cleanliness campaign, the Doon police, along with the local people and business community, spread the message of cleanliness among the tourists visiting the banks of the Ganga and the general public.

Along with this, the tourists and local people who came to visit Mother Ganga were made aware of not spreading filth on the Ganga ghats while maintaining the purity of Mother Ganga and they also made the people around them aware of cleanliness towards Clean India.



During this time, in the 150-year-old Shri Raghunath temple of Lord Shri Ram located in the Rishikesh area, the entire temple complex was cleaned by the police by running a cleaning campaign.

After the cleanliness campaign, SSP Dehradun, along with the present officers, performed aarti of Maa Ganga and took blessings of Maa Ganga, wishing for everyone's well-being. —ANI