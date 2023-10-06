CM Dhami Pays Courtesy Visit To Shankaracharya Swami Rajarajeshwarashram In Haridwar

Haridwar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajarajeshwarashram at Jagatguru Ashram in Kankhal, Haridwar, and received his blessings.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Dhami addressed the 'New Delhi roadshow' for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, scheduled to take place in December. During the roadshow, Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing employment to 10 lakh people in the country within a year and we are also making continuous efforts to align with this vision of the Prime Minister. He further said that hosting the G20 conference under the leadership of the Prime Minister last month helped introduce global leaders to the country's rich history, culture and dynamic economy during which Uttarakhand also got the opportunity to organize three meetings of G20.

The forthcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is expected to serve as a platform for both domestic and international investors to explore investment prospects in the state across various sectors.

With a proactive approach towards attracting investments and fostering economic prosperity, Uttarakhand continues to position itself as an attractive destination for businesses and investors alike.

The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand has recently returned from the UK where the state held an investment roadshow. On September 27, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that so far Memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores has been signed on his visit to the UK adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand.

On the third day of his visit to Birmingham, the Uttrakhand CM signed two more MoUs with global investors worth Rs 3,000 crores. —ANI