Clinical & Technological Aspects Of Dementia Discuss On World Alzheimer Day

Roorkee (The Hawk): September 21st, world Alzheimer's day, principally aimed at increasing awareness of dementia, its challenges and how to 'live-well' with the diagnosis. Reports show that people of South Asian Communities are less likely to get an early or 'timely' diagnosis, access to treatment or receive support when diagnosed. KINDURE, a social enterprise and brainchild of Dr Kavita D Mohan, consultant psychiatrist, UK, is envisioned at addressing the health issues, minimise stigma, increase awareness in South Asian (SA) Communities. Dr Kavita D Mohan, from Dehradun is passionate about mental health and mental wealth mastery. She is involved in various voluntary works, in UK and India.

A seminar, hosted by High Commission of India, at a prestigious venue- Nehru Centre, London, on 21/9/2023. The attendees were from all walks of life- care-givers, health professionals or simply who wanted to learn more about the subject. Attendees appreciated the day gave excellent written and verbal feedbacks and encouragements to do more. The cherry on the cake was that many of the attendees, wish to stay connected, support and contribute.

The 'Guru Vandana' a tribute to start the day of learning, was performed by Mrs Gita Cox, a Xattriya dancer. Dr Kavita D Mohan, talked on the clinical & technological aspects of dementias in the context SA community. Dr Mayuri Senapati, a consultant clinical psychologist engaged the audience with an overview of psychosocial and spiritual needs of patient with Dementia. Afifa Fatemi, masters in media, gave insight on the popular culture and dementia. Lived experience, is a concept of Learning from stories & narratives from people who experience the illness or carers. Gita Cox, who has lived experience of dementia, recited a poetry written by a patient of Dr Kavita D Mohan and shared her experience of looking after her mother who suffers from early signs of dementia.

