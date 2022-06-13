CII–UCOST 12th Env Summit With The Theme Only One Earth—Living Sustainably In Harmony With Nature

Dehradun (The Hawk): ‘’It is responsibility of every individual to protect earth and to prove themselves as an asset to the nature’’ said Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General UCOST while delivering his address as Chief Guest at the Inaugural. The two-day Summit is 12th in the series organised by CII and UCOST with an objective of deliberating on environmental issues and concerns.

The Day 1 of the Summit deliberated on Ecosystem Restoration and Moving Towards Circular Economy for Greener & Sustainable living.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council in her opening remarks shared that due to the triple planetary crisis, climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and the increase in pollution and waste, the need for action to protect the planet is now more important than ever. She further apprised that CII through its Centre of Excellences- Centre from Environment and Sustainable development, Green Business Centre and Water Institute helping businesses to address Climate Change risks and identify opportunities through capacity building and advisory services.

Since there is no Planet B, it is high time to take actions. The actions that will fulfil our ambitions to fight against the challenges associated with Climate, Nature and Society and leading to a Sustainable tomorrow, mentioned Mr Rakesh Oberai, Past Chairman & Convener Panel on Environment & Sustainability, CII Uttarakhand State Council

Delivering the concluding remarks at the Inaugural, Mr Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council said that there is a need for consistent efforts by the entire mankind to save the planet. Even, a small amount of effort by every individual could lead to mark a huge difference to save the mother nature.

The first session on Ecosystem Restoration was moderated by Mr Aniruddh Verma, Convener, Panel on Environment & Sustainability, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Head ICML, ITC Ltd – Haridwar Complex. Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dr V P Uniyal, Scientist – G, Wildlife Institute of India, Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Clover Organic Pvt Ltd, Mr Anoop Nautiyal, Founder, SDC Foundation shared their views

The second session deliberated on Moving Towards Circular Economy for Greener & Sustainable living and was moderated by Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman CII Uttarakhand, & President, The Himalaya Wellness Company, Dehradun. Expert panellist at the session were Mr Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head - Haridwar Plant, Hero MotoCorp Limited, Mr N N Ray, Chief General Manager (Chem), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Mr Shyamal Chatterjee, Director & Plant Head, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd, Mr Vishal Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Waste Warriors Society

Second day of the Summit will deliberate on the Promoting Green Mobility which will be addressed by experts from National Highways for EV, Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure & Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, CSIR-IIP and Automotive Skills Development Council

The day 1 of the summit was well attended by over 70 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGO’s and experts in the area of Environment and was addressed by 16 experts.