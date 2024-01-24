CII Study Tour to World Class Industries in SIIDCUL Haridwar

CII Uttarakhand's Two-Day Manufacturing Study Tour to ITC, Hero MotoCorp, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Insights into FMCG, Automotive, and More.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand organized a two-day Manufacturing Excellence Study Tour to World Class Industries on 23 - 24 January 2024 at SIIDCUL, Haridwar. CII industry delegation visited three industries ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra that have excelled in the various sectors including Auto components and FMCG. The key objective of the mission was to share & learn from the best practices in manufacturing operations of the visited companies that make them leaders in their respective areas of work and to enhance competitiveness.



The industry visit commenced at ITC Ltd, where the delegation gained valuable insights into the company's manufacturing practices and operations. ITC Ltd showcased its expertise in the FMCG sector, providing the delegates with an in-depth understanding of best practices, innovation, and sustainability initiatives.



At Hero MotoCorp Ltd, a leading player in the automotive industry, participants were given a comprehensive tour of the manufacturing facilities, with a focus on efficient production processes, cost-saving techniques, and shop floor management. Hero MotoCorp Ltd's commitment to innovation and competitiveness was a highlight of the visit.



The delegation concluded its industry visit to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a prominent name in various sectors, including automotive and manufacturing. The visit encompassed a detailed exploration of Mahindra & Mahindra's manufacturing excellence practices, including insights into Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Total Quality Management (TQM), and other operational excellence initiatives.



Throughout the visits the delegation engaged in meaningful discussions on topics such as Total Quality Management, Supply Chain Management, and innovations driving growth. The companies also shared their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, providing a holistic understanding of their contributions to society.



The industry visit proved to be a valuable learning experience for the delegates, offering firsthand knowledge of the cutting-edge practices and innovations that contribute to the success of ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in their respective industries.



30 delegates from 10 companies across the spectrum like Asahi India Glass Ltd, Corporate Concepts, Deki Electronics, Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, Vikram Solar, Renault Nissan, Zydus Wellness Products Ltd., Regal Rexnord and Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd were part of this delegation.