CII Industry Interaction With SIIDCUL Authority At Haridwar

Haridwar (The Hawk): Together Industry and Government can augment each other to become a better industrial state said Mr Ranvir Singh Chauhan, Managing Director, SIIDCUL while speaking at the Special Interaction organised by Confederation of Indian Industry to address industrial concerns. He further expressed ‘’we are here to create an ecosystem which is industry friendly, wherein we can attract many other industries to our state by ease of doing business, this will not only help in generating employment, revenue but overall economic development of the Sate’’.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council raised some concerns which industry is currently facing during the interaction including simplification in sub-letting of premises, maintenance of roads, safety & security, streetlights, law & order, extending the use of CETP facility at IIE Haridwar to other industry among others, which were very well addressed by Mr Chauhan.

Mr Chauhan shared some of the major projects Government is working on such as Industrial logistic parks, Gati Shakti portal etc. He also apprised about the the Amritsar Delhi Kolkata Industrial corridor (ADKIC) which is now passing through Uttarakhand and said most of the formalities has been completed with National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), SSA and SHA has been signed, master plan is ready, and inputs have been given to the concerned authority. He added going forward things are getting better and better and with such initiatives coming in industrial outlook of the state will be much better.

Interaction was very much appreciated by all the participants, and it was suggested to have regular interactions for resolving issues and to take inputs/ suggestions from the industries.

The session was well attended by over 30 industrialists from SIIDCUL Haridwar.