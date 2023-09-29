Soumitra Bose



New Delhi (The Hawk): Boisterous. What Else? How Else Can One Describe the fantabulous more than 100% confidence of the Congress in Rajasthan openly declaring under the vast open blue sky thau the Congress will comfortably win Rajasthan, will get more seats in Rajasthan than they get so in Telengana, Chhattisgarh where they already declared they would easily win. About Rajasthan, the Congress was wishy-washy. Now in same Rajasthan, they are boisterous, 100% assured, full confident, openly publicly declaring the Congress will get more seats in Rajasthan than they will get in Telengana, already in their pocket as is Chh'garh. Congress now is explicitly boisterous pleasing majority in Rajasthan, whose most denizens any way want the Congress to govern them for all round development, analyse majority. Thus, it is boisterous.