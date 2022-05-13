    Menu
    Bengal: 5 arrested with arms, ammunition

    Baruipur: Five people were arrested with arms and ammunition in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

    Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Taldi's Biswaspara Choumatha in Canning police station area on Thursday night and the five people were caught, they said.

    An improvised firearm, one 8 mm cartridge, one 7mm cartridge, a crowbar, a hacksaw and three lock-breaking equipment were seized from them.

    It is suspected that they had gathered to commit robbery, police said.

    In another incident, a man was arrested in Bharatgarh in Basanti police station area with arms.

    A few men had gathered in the area with arms and ammunition. On seeing the police, they fled but one of them got caught.—PTI

