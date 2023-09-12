Ayushman Patients Vows To Be Addressed Speedily At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now Ayushman Patients will no longer have to stand in long queues to get registered for treatment at AIIMS. While increasing the facilities, the AIIMS Hospital administration has ensured the provision of new Ayushman registration counters on every floor of the hospital building.

AIIMS Rishikesh has increased the facilities for patients by opening new registration counters on each floor of the hospital. Now at these counters, the facility of admission and discharge of Ayushman patients will be available at one place. These counters will function 24 hours every day. In this regard, Professor Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Medical Superintendent AIIMS Rishikesh said that Ayushman card-holding patients admitted in various wards located on each floor of the hospital block no longer need to come to the ground floor for admission, discharge billing, etc. He said that in the trauma building also, an additional Ayushman counter is functioning for trauma patients in the D block of the second floor. Whereas there is already a counter for dialysis patients on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Dr. Mittal said that an inquiry and help desk has also been set up by the hospital administration to get various information related to treatment in the hospital. Any patient or his/her attendant can get the necessary information by AIIMS inquiry number 8475000144. Apart from this, the 'Seva-veer Help Desk' is also established on the ground floor of the hospital, near Neuro OPD and in front of the Trauma Building. Seva-veer will guide and assist the helpless patients.

Pro. Mittal said that now trauma medical consultation facility has been also started for trauma patients on the trauma helpline toll-free number 18001804278. On this number, information about the health of the patient admitted to the trauma ward, availability of beds in the Trauma Center, and medical advice regarding immediate treatment of the injured patient in case of any kind of accident, can be obtained.

Photo Caption: Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Rishikesh.