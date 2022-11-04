Awareness Programmes Organized At AIIMS Rishikesh Under Vigilance Awareness Week

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Prof. Meenu Singh Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh said that every employee of the institute will have to bring awareness about corruption. He called upon the officers and employees to cooperate in the prevention of any kind of corruption at the social and institutional levels. She was.

Various programs related to awareness including essay and poster competitions were organized at AIIMS Rishikesh under Vigilance Awareness Week which started on 31st October. on the topic 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation' the Executive Director AIIMS Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh said that it is not possible to build a corruption-free India and a developed nation due to the difference in our words and deeds. she said that we have to curb the activities which harm society and the nation in any way. Everyone should start with himself. The Deputy Director of the Institute Lt. Col AK Mukherjee said that after joining AIIMS, he identified some points from the point of view of intelligence at the institutional level and made corrective efforts in them.

On this occasion, the president of the organizing committee, Brigadier Professor Sudhir Saxena gave his views based on vigilance. During the program, meritorious participants in various competitions were honored and rewarded by the officials of the institute. Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi Dean Academics, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal Medical Superintendent, Rajiv Chaudhary Registrar, Administrative Officer, and Organizing Committee member Gaurav Badola, prof. Manu Malhotra, Prof. Geeta Negi, Rajendra Kumar, Prof. Brijendra Singh, Principal collage of Nursing pro. Smriti Arora, Financial Advisor Lt. Col Siddharth, Prof. AK Mandal, Prof. Sanjay Agarwal, Dr. Neelam Kayastha, and Law Officer Pradeep Pandey, etc. were present.