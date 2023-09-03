    Menu
    Local

    Avalanche hits Sumeru mountain in Uttarakhand

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) (The Hawk): An avalanche on Sunday hit the Sumeru mountain behind the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayad district, according to an official.
    However, no damage was reported due to the avalanche, the official added. 

    "This avalanche has not caused any damage nor has the water level of Saraswati river increased", Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.
    "The situation in Kedarnath is normal", DGP Kumar added.
    Further details are awaited.
    An avalanche refers to a phenomenon in which a mass of snow or ice rapidly falls down a mountainside.

    Categories :LocalTags :Uttarakhand avalanche Kedarnath Temple Sumeru mountain incident Natural disasters Rudraprayag Snowfall DGP Ashok Kumar
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in