As his daughter elopes, his father goes on hunger strike: UP

Bijnor (The Hawk): After his daughter eloped with her boyfriend and stole Rs. 3 lakh in cash from the family home, a dad has been on a hunger strike for the past five days.

The 18-year-old girl ran away approximately a week ago, and authorities have been unable to find her.

The girl was scheduled to wed a boy of her parents' choosing on October 15.

The family attempted to pressure the boy's family to assist in locating the couple during a panchayat meeting, but they baulked.

Later, the girl's father reported the accused in a complaint.

Rajendra Singh Pundeer, the station house officer (SHO), stated, "We have lodged the case and are making efforts to locate the girl."