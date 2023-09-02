    Menu
    As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting, inspection: Atishi

    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Saturday, Delhi's Minister for Public Works Atishi responded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's claim that AAP ministers attended only one G20 preparatory meet by saying, "had he involved us in the preparations, we would have definitely done better."

    The minister added that the AAP administration requested 927 crore from the central government in preparation for the G20 summit meeting but was given nothing. She stressed, though, that this was not the moment to start a credit war.

    Now is not the time to debate whose ideas are better or whose work is better. The fact that our country is hosting the G20 Summit is a source of great national pride. Together, I believe we can do great things for the country," Atishi told.—Inputs from Agencies

