A UP cop has been arrested for the murder of his father

Baghpat (The Hawk): In Shabka village, a UP Police constable is accused of killing his father after the latter refused to let him marry his girlfriend.

Inspector Nitin Pandey, the station officer at the Chhaprauli police station, announced that accused Gaurav Kumar, 25, who is currently stationed in Unnao, had been detained after confessing to the crime while under investigation. Following a complaint from his mother, a case has been filed against him under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide).

The situation came to light on October 17 when the constable's mother, Vimla Devi, reported her husband Sudesh Pal, 52, as missing after he failed to come home.

It was discovered during the initial investigation that the accused policeman had been away from his post for several months and had a disagreement with his father regarding getting married to his girlfriend.

After a heated argument, Gaurav Kumar hit his father over the head with an iron rod, killing him instantly. The body was then placed in a sack and dumped outside the village, in a field of sugarcane. Later, the victim's body was discovered, according to the police official.