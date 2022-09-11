9 Excise Dept Employees Suspended After 4 Die Due To Alcohol Consumption In U'khand's Haridwar

Haridwar: As many as nine employees of the Uttarakhand Excise department including the Excise Inspector were suspended after four people died due to the consumption of alcohol in the Pathri area of Haridwar on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the step was taken after the instructions of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"On the instructions of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, nine employees of Excise Department including the Excise Inspector suspended on the death of four due to consumption of alcohol in the Pathri area of Haridwar. CM said that strict action to be taken against guilty," said the CMO.

Earlier, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Singh Rawat said that post-mortem of the deceased will be done to ascertain the cause of death. "Four deaths took place in Phoolgarh village under Pathri PS limits today. Reports suggest the cause of the death to be the consumption of alcohol. Post mortem will be done to ascertain whether it was due to excess consumption or if something was infused," he said.

The official said that the police are probing the people to find the source of the alcohol and informed that no person was hospitalised.

"Interrogation is being done with some people to find the source of the alcohol. Everything is peaceful in the village, I went too to monitor that. No person has been hospitalized," the SSP said. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has suspended SHO and three constables after an SIT was constituted under SP Rekha Yadav to investigate the death of four people post consumption of liquor. Along with this, three candidates contesting panchayat elections were also taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway. —ANI