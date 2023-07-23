18-Year-Old Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In UP's Moradabad

Moradabad: An 18-year-old girl died during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Saturday two days after she was admitted there in critical condition, the police said.

The girl's family alleged that a youth, named Aman raped her and was threatening to her of making videos of her in a 'compromising position' viral on social media. They also accused him of poisoning her. According to police, the girl was brought to Moradabad district hospital on July 20 in critical condition. She died in the hospital during treatment on Saturday.

SSP of Moradabad, Hemraj Meena, on Saturday, said that the family claimed that on July 20, the girl was poisoned by the accused and she was admitted to the hospital on the same day where she died on Saturday.

He said that based on the family's claim, the accused Aman has been brought to the police station for questioning.

SSP said that the victim had a love affair with him. And both of them visited a restaurant, and during this time the family members of the victim called her. After which the victim left the restaurant in anger. Later she consumed poison.

"The family members have alleged that their daughter was poisoned and killed by Aman," he said.

The relatives informed the police about this incident. The police conducted the post-mortem of the victim's body through a panel.

A case has been registered on the basis of the family's accusation. The case is being discussed and the accused Aman is being interrogated.

—ANI