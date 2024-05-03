Mumbai: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joins Shiv Sena along with his wife, daughter

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, expelled for "indiscipline," joins Shiv Sena in Mumbai. His move signifies a shift in Maharashtra politics amid Lok Sabha election tensions.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam along with his wife and daughter on Friday joined Shiv Sena, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Earlier today, highlighting it as a 'ghar wapasi', after a span of two decades, Nirupam said, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today."

This comes after Sanjay Nirupam was expelled from the Congress for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," Venugopal said in the statement.

The action was taken for his remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) amid seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election.



After the expulsion, Nirupam claimed that the disciplinary action against him came following his resignation from the party's primary membership.

The party's decision comes after Nirupam was removed from the list of star campaigners for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha general elections 2024.

Sanjay Nirupam was keen to contest from the Mumbai North West seat but after the seat-sharing, the seat went to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amot Kirtikar.

Nirpuam, who had represented Mumbai North in 2009 in the Lok Sabha, said that the decision of the Shiv Sena to field candidates in Mumbai was meant to sideline the Congress.

Notably, the state of Maharashtra with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four.

