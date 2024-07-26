Madhya Pradesh CM announces reservation for Agniveer jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

This decision, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution, marks the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that Agniveer jawans will receive reservations in the recruitment of police and armed forces in the state. This announcement coincides with the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

CM Yadav stated that the state government is aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution and is committed to moving forward alongside him.

"Today, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided, in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Agniveer jawans will be given reservation in the recruitment of various types of police and armed forces in the state," CM Yadav said.

"Agniveer Yojana is a scheme to modernise the army, recruit qualified soldiers, and rejuvenate the army on a global scale. I am fully supporting the resolution taken by PM Modi on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, and the state government will walk alongside him," the Chief Minister added.

He also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war amid rain at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital.

"We are proud of our army, who protected our country; their sacrifice and courage have created a new history. Amid various challenges from the enemies, our soldiers not only hoisted the tricolour on high ground but also created a history of victory. With such an unmatched contribution, sacrifice, and courage, a new history of India's victory was created," CM Yadav said.

"It has been 25 years since that glory, and many of our soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the battle. I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The country stands with the soldiers. Whenever challenges arise, our Army is capable and will emerge victorious in all difficult situations," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

—ANI