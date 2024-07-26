Agniveers will be given weightage in UP police and PAC: CM Yogi

Criticizing the opposition for hindering progress, he emphasized reforms under PM Modi's leadership, including making India the fifth-largest economy.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that Agniveers, after serving the country, will be given weightage in recruitment for the UP Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) forces. He mentioned that the nation would benefit from having trained and disciplined young soldiers in the form of Agniveers.

The Chief Minister made these remarks to the media at his official residence on Friday evening, before attending the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

Criticising the opposition's stance on the Agniveer issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "The role of the opponents is to create obstacles and spread rumours in every effort towards progress and reform."

He highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. "In the last 10 years, significant reforms have taken place in India," CM Yogi said, adding that the country is moving towards self-reliance in the modernization of the Indian Army and its equipment.

Emphasising that periodic reforms are essential for establishing new benchmarks of progress and prosperity, CM Yogi stated, "Significant reforms have been implemented across various sectors over the last 10 years. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, efforts have been made to elevate India's economy to a prominent status, making it the fifth largest economy in the world."

He added, "While we are reaching new heights of prosperity, we must equally prioritise national security. Whether it's the strides made towards self-reliance in the army and its equipment or the swift decisions made for modernization, today India boasts some of the most advanced fighter planes."

The Chief Minister stated that the Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in both Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with thousands of crores invested in the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. He highlighted significant advancements, including the work of Bharat Dynamics Limited and progress in the development of the BrahMos missile, reflecting a substantial leap forward. The army is also advancing rapidly.

He added, "The Agniveer scheme has been implemented in the Indian Army with this vision. There is considerable enthusiasm among the youth for this initiative, and 10 lakh Agniveers are moving forward to serve as formidable soldiers in the Indian Army."

Further criticising the opposition, he stated, "Unfortunately, some political parties prioritise their own gain over the country's welfare. They seek to play politics at the nation's expense, constantly interfering, misleading, and making statements against every reform and progress. The opposition is consistently misleading the youth on this issue."

CM Yogi stated that today's youth are eagerly joining the Agniveer programme, and plans are in place to integrate them into paramilitary and civil police roles. The UP government has committed to offering facilities and weightage for their recruitment into the UP Police and PAC forces upon their return.

He mentioned, "We will benefit from having trained and disciplined youth as Agniveers. Our government is fully committed to this initiative. We should advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for military reform, considering it crucial for national security."

—ANI