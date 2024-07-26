Odisha: Goods train derails at Bhubaneswar Railway Station

East Coast Railway's DRM, HS Bajwa, confirmed that one wagon has been re-railed, and the other is expected to be re-railed soon.

Bhubaneswar: Two wagons of a goods train on its way to Angul derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha on Friday morning.

Speaking to ANI, East Coast Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), HS Bajwa, said that no casualties were reported and one of the wagons had already been re-railed and the other wagon would be re-railed soon.

"One wagon has already been re-railed and the second wagon will hopefully be re-railed within one or one and a half hours... There were no casualties as the train was moving very slowly. We are assessing the reason for the derailment but there is no major damage or anything," the official said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/france's-high-speed-rail-network-'attacked'-ahead-of-paris-olympics-opening

Bajwa further said that the derailment took place in the Bhubaneswar station yard and because of this, they were able to manage the coach traffic.

"It's basically in the Bhubaneswar station yard only. The train derailed; it was a goods train that was going towards the Angul side. Two wagons got derailed. It's in the yard; our two lines, up and down lines, are free and so, we are able to manage the coaching traffic," he said.

Previoulsy on July 21 this month, a guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat in the Nadia district of West Bengal during internal shunting.

Earlier on that day, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari in Rajasthan got derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM.

On Saturday, July 20, at least seven coaches of a goods train derailed between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections in Uttar Pradesh.

—ANI