    AAP allotted new office in Lutyens area following Delhi High Court order

    The Hawk
    July25/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The new office, located at Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, marks a significant move from its previous location at Rouse Avenue.

    AAP office in Lutyens area

    New Delhi: AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from Delhi High Court, party sources said on Thursday.

    AAP's new office is Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

    "Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," a source said.

    AAP's office was earlier located at Rouse Avenue.

    Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party.

    —PTI

